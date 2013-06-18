Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
NEW YORK Hewlett-Packard Co said on Tuesday that Todd Bradley, the head of its largest unit, printing and personal computers, will take on a new job, improving HP's China business and extending channel partner relationships around the world.
Bradley is stepping aside as executive vice president of the printing and personal systems unit, which also includes tablet computers, and will report directly to Chief Executive Meg Whitman in his new job as vice president for strategic growth initiatives.
Dion Weisler, currently senior vice president for the printer and personal systems business in Asia Pacific and Japan, will take Bradley's job as executive vice president for the division. He will also report to Whitman and join the company's executive council.
NEW YORK IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.