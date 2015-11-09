Corona maker Constellation gives 'premium' profit forecast
Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers and spirits.
NEW YORK HP Inc (HPQ.N) shares could rise into the 'high teens' next year if the company can maintain profitability in its printer and computer business and return money to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, according to a report in Barron's on Sunday.
Shares in HP Inc, which last week was split from Hewlett Packard's technology and server business, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE.N), closed at $14.01 on Friday.
Barron's notes that HP Inc trades at eight times projected earnings of $1.72 per share in the fiscal year ending October 2016, which is low compared with peers, including Lexmark International (LXK.N), Xerox (XRX.N), and Canon (CAJ.N).
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
SHANGHAI Yum China Holdings Inc posted a slight rise in first-quarter same-store sales, helped by a jump in takeout demand and improvement at its flagging Pizza Hut brand as the newly spun-off firm looks to revive growth in the world's second-biggest economy.