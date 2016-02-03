STOCKHOLM Swedish polymers group Hexpol (HPOLb.ST) posted fourth-quarter core earnings below forecast on Wednesday as organic sales fell amid persistent price pressure, but cash flow improved and the dividend was bigger than expected, sending its shares higher.

Hexpol, which makes polymer compounds such as plastic materials used in the global car industry, proposes a dividend of 1.70 crowns per share, up from 1.20 crowns a year ago.

Analysts had on average forecast a dividend of 1.45 crowns per share in a Reuters poll.

"Our financial position remains very strong and with a net cash of 454 million crowns, we are well equipped for continued expansion," Chief Executive Georg Brunstam said in a statement.

Hexpol's sales have almost tripled since 2010 after a string of acquisitions in a fragmented market, and have also been underpinned by organic growth.

Operating profit rose 33 percent to 456 million Swedish crowns in the quarter ($53.2 mln), largely thanks to acquisitions and positive currency effects. Analysts had on average forecasted 466 million.

Shares in Hexpol traded 3.9 percent higher for the day at 0937 GMT (4.37 p.m. EDT) while the Stockholm All Share index .OMXSPI was up 0.3 percent. Hexpol was down 17 percent since the beginning of the year until Tuesday's close, compared with a 9 percent drop for the Stockholm index.

($1 = 8.5728 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)