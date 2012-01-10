Hhgregg (HGG.N) forecast weak third-quarter earnings and slashed its 2012 outlook hurt by lower-than-expected margins in its video category and higher advertising spend, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

The lowered 2012 outlook comes roughly two months after the U.S. appliance and electronics chain hiked its forecast for the year.

Retailers including Best Buy (BBY.N), Hhgregg and RadioShack RSH.N have been offering profit-sapping discounts to overcome generally low demand for TVs and games in a weak U.S. economy.

"Hhgregg's video category results, coupled with weakness observed in the consumer electronics categories at Best Buy, Sears, Target and Costco, underscore our concerns regarding the consumer electronics space," Barclays Capital analysts led by Alan Rifkin said in a client note.

Rifkin also cut his price target on the stock by $3 to $10, saying the third quarter brings in about 57 percent of Hhgregg's annual earnings.

On a preliminary basis, Hhgregg expects third-quarter earnings of about $22.5 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $26.9 million, or 66 cents a share, last year. It expects sales to rise about 27 percent to $829.5 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 77 cents a share, on revenue of $812.5 million for the third quarter.

"Industry-wide pressure on sales and margin within the video category will continue into the fourth fiscal quarter and will negatively affect our fiscal 2012 earnings," Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Aguilar said in a statement.

Indianapolis-based Hhgregg now expects 2012 earnings to come in at $1.05-$1.15 a share, down from its previous outlook of $1.26-$1.41 a share. Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The video industry experienced heavier than expected promotional activity across all screen sizes, which negatively impacted industry average selling prices and margins," Chief Executive Dennis May said.

Hhgregg shares, which had gained 14 percent since it reported strong second-quarter results in November, were down 11 percent at $11.67 in Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a low of $11.50.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)