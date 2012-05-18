Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Sportswear and shoes retailer Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB.O) reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year profit forecast, citing strong demand across categories, cost cuts and improved margins.
The company, which sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under several well-known labels such as Nike (NKE.N), Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), Reebok and Under Armour Inc (UA.N), lifted its 2012 earnings outlook to $2.50 to $2.65 per share, from $2.35 to $2.55 per share.
First-quarter net income rose to $26.4 million, or 98 cents per share, from $21.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 14 percent to $232.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 92 cents per share, on revenue of $226.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable sales rose 11 percent.
Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett closed at $55.81 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.