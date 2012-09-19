Yellow Pages publisher Hibu Plc HIBU.L, battling a huge debt pile and a dying core business, said it would miss full-year core earnings expectations, sending its shares down nearly 50 percent.

The company also warned that its ongoing restructuring could result in a dilution of shareholders' interests.

"While no decision has yet been made, certain options may result in a dilution of existing shareholders' interests including some options which may attribute little or no value to the group's ordinary shares," Hibu said.

The company declined to comment beyond the press release it issued on Wednesday.

"This is another profit warning and the shares are probably totally worthless," said Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex Degroote.

Hibu, previously known as Yell Group, has been hurt most by the decline at its legacy phone book business.

The company was also slow in adapting to the shift to online advertising as people began using the Internet to look up local listings.

Hibu's debt was built up through a series of acquisitions, including the 3.3 billion euro ($4.31 billion) purchase of a Spanish directories business in 2006.

Since then, it has undergone a comprehensive refinancing and restructuring in 2009, a covenant reset and amendment in 2011 as well as a debt buyback this year.

The company had net debt of 2.18 billion pounds ($3.54 billion) as of July 25.

Hibu's stock has fallen about 85 percent over the past year.

The company formed a co-ordinating committee of its lenders earlier this month as part of a process to address its capital structure and approached them for waivers and amendments.

Hibu shares were down 28 percent at 0.49 pence at 0928 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.6152 British pounds)

($1 = 0.7660 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Shilpa Hinduja, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

