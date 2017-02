LUCERNE, Switzerland The following are comments by Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan, who was speaking at a panel discussion entitled "The risks of the debt crisis to Europe and Switzerland" at the Europa Forum in Lucerne, Switzerland on Tuesday.

DEBT SITUATION KEY TO WEAKER FRANC

"We know that at this rate the franc is still very highly valued and we assume that it has to weaken over time. Key for this depreciation is of course an improvement of the debt situation."

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Emma Thomasson)