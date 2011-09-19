NEW YORK HighTower Advisors, an independent firm that has grown by hiring away industry veterans from big brokerages, has added a team from UBS's UBSN.VX (UBS.N) U.S. brokerage arm.

The Chicago-based firm recruited the Swiss bank's Leventhal Group, a $3.6 million team whose clients are primarily in the Washington, D.C area.

The Leventhal Group, led by financial adviser Jeff Leventhal and based in Bethesda, Maryland, is the eighth new team to join HighTower this year.

HighTower hired teams from Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in May.

"I wanted to be at a firm that was free of an investment bank," said Leventhal, who spent more than eight years at UBS and almost as long at Merrill Lynch before that.

Leventhal said joining HighTower allows his group to work with several independent securities holders, or 'custodians,' such as Charles Schwab (SCHW.N), Fidelity and Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing unit, instead of keeping all of their clients' assets with one custodian.

"We can have the independence, but (HighTower) can provide a lot of the back office capabilities," including technical resources and office supplies, he said.

Evan Nowack, the second member of the group, will join Leventhal at HighTower as a financial adviser. At UBS, the team had about $400 million in assets under management.

Leventhal said he expects almost all of the team's clients to make the move to HighTower, based on conversations he had over the weekend with his former clients.

"This business is really about relationships," Leventhal said.

In its three years in business, HighTower has grown to more than 50 financial advisers, with a total of $20 billion in client assets.

"They're modeling themselves after the bigger firms and attracting higher-producing teams," said Alan Reed, a New York-based executive recruiter with Michael King Associates. "It's unique for a small firm to be attracting such big names."

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)