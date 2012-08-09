Hillshire Brands Co HSH.N forecast flat sales for the new fiscal year, and said operating segment income would be flat to down due to investments in marketing and innovation.

The maker of Ball Park hot dogs, Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunch meat reported net sales of $4.09 billion for fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30.

For fiscal 2013, it forecast adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.55 per share.

Hillshire Brands, which just became an independent company, did not report earnings for the fourth quarter or full year, due to the need to restate historical results to reflect accounting irregularities at discontinued operations.

In June, Sara Lee Corp spun off its coffee and tea business into D.E Master Blenders 1753 DEMB.AS and changed its name to Hillshire Brands.

Earlier this month, the Netherlands-based company behind Douwe Egberts coffee said its 2012 results would be hit by fraud, tax and inventory issues at its Brazilian operations.

Hillshire Brands said at the time that the accounting irregularities would have an impact on its financial statements for fiscal 2009 through 2011, and for the first three quarters of fiscal 2012. It should have no effect on fiscal 2013, it said.

