SEOUL South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners has been chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in electronics retailer in Hi-mart Co Ltd (071840.KS), with local media putting the bid value as high as 1.25 trillion Korean won ($1.1 billion).

Hi-Mart's largest shareholder Eugene Corp (023410.KQ) and two other shareholders had put a combined 65.3 percent stake in the company for sale. The auction, which earlier ran into headwinds when Hi-mart chief executive Sun Jong-koo and others were charged with embezzlement of $228 million, had also attracted a bid from Lotte Shopping (023530.KS), which local media had tipped as a front runner.

MBK's successful bid could make it among Asia's top three private equity deals this year. Hi-Mart did not disclose the bid value in a regulatory filing announcing the preferred bidder.

Shares in Hi-mart, Lotte and Eugene all tumbled on the news.

Eugene closed 9 percent down, while Hi-mart fell 7.4 percent as some investors had favored an acquisition by South Korean retailer Lotte. Lotte shares fell 3.9 percent on disappointment that the company failed to win the auction.

South Korea's main KOSPI share index .KS11 was down 1.2 percent on the day.

South Korean media reported that a significant part of the money backing MBK's bid could come from domestic pension funds, insurers and other financial institutions.

The combined shareholding of Eugene Corp, Sun Jong-koo, HI Consortium Investment Co Ltd, and private equity fund H&Q Asia Pacific that was put up for sale was worth 853.4 billion Korean won ($737.6 million) as of Friday's closing price.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Joonhee Yu; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Elaine Hardcastle)