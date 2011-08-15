HiSoft Technology's HSFT.O quarterly results beat market estimates and the Chinese software outsourcing firm forecast a strong third-quarter on increased demand from across geographies, including Japan, and verticals, sending its shares up 12 percent in trading after the bell.

"In the second quarter, we experienced positive pricing action on contracts signed with some significant clients," Chief Executive Tiak Koon Loh Another said in a statement.

The company saw quicker-than-expected recovery of its Japan business as more companies in the country are seeking outsourcing services, he added.

HiSoft forecast third-quarter revenue of $56-$57 million, ahead of analysts' expectations of $50.73 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It sees adjusted earnings of 22-23 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS). Analysts were expecting earnings of 21 cents per ADS.

For the second quarter, adjusted earnings came in at $5.78 million or 18 cents per ADS.

Revenue increased to $50.87 million from $34.69 million a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of 17 cents per ADS on revenue of $47.2 million.

The company's ADSs were up 8 percent at $12.45 in after market trade. They closed at $11.52 on Nasdaq on Monday.

