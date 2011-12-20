Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO Hitachi Ltd's (6501.T) sale of its hard disk drive business to Western Digital WDC.N is still awaiting approval from Chinese regulators, the industrial conglomerate's president said on Tuesday.
Deliberations by the Chinese are not yet over, Hiroaki Nakanishi said at a news conference in Tokyo.
Separately, he said Hitachi expects to reach a basic agreement with Lithuanian authorities by February to build a nuclear power plant in Lithuania, which wants to reduce dependence on Russia for its energy needs.
A formal agreement could be concluded by next summer, Nakanishi said.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.