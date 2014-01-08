Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday President Hiroaki Nakanishi will become chief executive officer and chairman as of April 1.
Senior Vice President Toshiaki Higashihara will replace Nakanishi as president, Hitachi said.
Higashihara will also hold the title of chief operating officer, Hitachi said in a statement. Chairman Takashi Kawamura will step down on March 31.
The three executives will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.