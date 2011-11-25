Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON Two pieces of Adolf Hitler's personalized bed linen, complete with swastikas and the Nazi leader's initials, are together expected to fetch up to 3,000 pounds ($4,700) at a sale in Britain next week.
A single white bedsheet and pillowcase embroidered with the image of an eagle perched on a swastika inside a circle, flanked by the initials, will be sold by auctioneers Dreweatts in the southwestern English city of Bristol Tuesday.
"It is extremely rare to find pieces of Hitler's bed linen embroidered with his personal motif and monogram coming to the market," said Dreweatts militaria specialist Malcolm Claridge.
The items were bought in Germany by a private collector several years ago.
"After Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide in 1945, his housekeeper Anni Winter removed a lot of personal items from his Prinzregentenstrasse apartment to save them from looters," Claridge said.
"In recent years, a lot of Hitler's personal possessions have begun to surface on the auction market -- particularly in Germany," he added.
"We have put an estimate of 2,000 to 3,000 pounds on Hitler's bed linen and we've already received a lot of interest."
(Created by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.