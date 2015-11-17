Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) Chief Executive Charles Li speaks in front of the logo of HKEx during a news conference on its annual results in Hong Kong March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG China's regulators may have overreacted with proposed new trading curbs to stamp out speculative behavior but the Hong Kong stock exchange remains hopeful that onshore markets will eventually rise to international standards, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

His comments were made as the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme, which allowed foreign investors to trade mainland-listed Chinese stocks from Hong Kong for the first time, celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Reuters reported last week that the future of the scheme is under threat after Chinese regulators proposed restrictive new trading rules as part of a broader crackdown on a range of automated trading practices blamed for a rout that wiped 45 percent off mainland shares between June and August.

"That sort of volatility in that sort of market will create a temporary reckoning, temporary rethinking of some of the assumptions that regulators have been making for some time," Charles Li told Reuters in an interview at his office.

"They may have overreacted and some of that overreaction may continue. Hopefully they will come to the conclusion in time that markets need to be open and be in line with international practices."

The China Securities Regulatory Commission's proposal has sparked fierce push-back from foreign investors, who say the rules would ban onshore brokers from receiving electronic trades from offshore computers, the current model for foreigners trading via the cross-border investment schemes.

The Hong Kong exchange could face more regulatory change at home after the Securities and Futures Commission last month signaled a major overhaul of the way it monitors the market, in a development that would subject investors to much closer scrutiny and bring Hong Kong more closely in line with mainland China.

Li said overhauling Hong Kong's trading and clearing systems to bring them in line with China's model where regulators have far greater visibility on underlying investors than in Hong Kong would be very expensive.

"A transparent and a see-through model will be very effective and efficient but there is a massive cost to that...but in the end, the regulator is the boss. If the regulator says we have to do it, we will do it," he said.

Li also said he plans to add more international products to Hong Kong's stock exchange in the coming years to tap into latent demand from Chinese investors, after saying last month the Hong Kong bourse would create a link with its subsidiary the London Metal Exchange (LME) to allow Hong Kong exchange members to trade LME commodities products.

