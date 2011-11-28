HONG KONG HKT Trust and HKT Ltd (6823.HK), a spinoff of PCCW Ltd (0008.HK), said the retail public offering portion of its Hong Kong initial public offering was undersubscribed while the international portion was oversubscribed.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday, HKT Trust said it received applications for a total of 24.31 million Hong Kong offer share stapled units, 11.8 percent of the number initially available for subscription.

HKT Trust said 181.03 million unsubscribed units had been reallocated to the international offering, which was moderately oversubscribed.

Trading in the share stapled units is expected to commence November 29.

1212680/E102.PDF PCCW Ltd's telecom business spinoff, HKT Trust, is raising $1.2 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, pricing the deal at the bottom end of an indicative range as global market turmoil dented demand despite the high yield offered.

