LOS ANGELES U.S. cable news network HLN on Monday said it will give its image and programming an overhaul around social media in an effort to attract younger audiences sought by advertisers.

Time Warner Inc-owned HLN, which changed its name from Headline News in 2008, said the network will follow popular

websites and blogs for its news, and that it will put an emphasis on trending and viral social media stories.

The network said the new social media-focused format would also complement its slate of programming, including its daily news shows and prime time programs like "Nancy Grace" and "Dr. Drew on Call."

It marks the biggest formatting change for the news network since it began adding personality-driven shows and original programming about a decade ago.

The average viewer of cable news tends to be older than the 25 to 54 age group advertisers value most, and HLN said the rebranding is meant to appeal to "millennial-minded" viewers.

HLN also said it would begin airing on Monday the syndicated show "RightThisMinute" about the stories behind viral internet videos and would integrate the social media format into its existing programs.

