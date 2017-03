People walk past the window of an H&M textile shop in this longtime exposure photograph taken in Frankfurt December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

File photo of the company logo at the flagship store of H&M, Hennes & Mauritz, HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer in Sweden's capital Stockholm May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) said on Wednesday its total sales rose 10 percent in December, right in line with market expectations.

The company did not provide a figure for comparable sales, for stores open at least a year.

December is the first month of H&M's fiscal first quarter.

(Reporting by Mia Shanley)