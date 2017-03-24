European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HONG KONG Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] and China Cinda Asset Management (1359.HK) have signed a strategic agreement to set up an industry buyout fund worth at least 20 billion yuan ($2.91 billion), HNA said in a statement on Friday.
The fund falls in line with Beijing's "go global" strategy, and the two companies will team up in areas such as outbound acquisitions and financial leasing, HNA said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.