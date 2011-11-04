LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - You have to give Peter Jackson credit for keeping fans up to date on his upcoming big-screen version of "The Hobbit."

Jackson posted his most recent production video -- his fourth -- from the film on his Facebook page Friday, to shed some light on the 3D process that he's using for the film -- in the process delivering a glimpse of Elijah Wood in character as Frodo Baggins.

"Shooting 'The Hobbit' in 3D is a dream come true," Jackson begins. "If I had the ability to shoot 'Lord of the Rings' in 3D, I certainly would have done it."

The filmmaker continues, "Now, the reality is that it's not that difficult to shoot in 3D. I love it when a film draws you in and you become part of the experience, and 3D helps immerse you in the film."

Jackson and his crew then launch into a tech-heavy discussion on the adjustments and difficulties involved in filming "The Hobbit" in 3D. Amid the talk of interocular dynamics and positive negative space, Jackson notes that the movie employs 48 high-tech RED Epic cameras -- and yes, Jackson has named them. (Family members, pets and the individual Beatles appear to be favored namesakes for the devices.)

Also discussed: The challenges involved in shooting "The Hobbit" at 48 frames per second, which is twice the normal film speed and presents its own unique difficulties.

It's all heady stuff -- but the video also contains a more immediate thrill, in the form of Elijah Wood, reprising the role of Frodo Baggins from "Lord of the Rings."