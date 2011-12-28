Cast members (L-R) Billy Boyd (Pippin ), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Sean Astin (Sam) arrive for the world premiere of Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington December 1, 2003. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Welcome back to Hobbiton.

The fifth, 12-minute production video capturing the making of Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit," was posted Saturday on The Hobbit Blog, the official site for the two upcoming movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's classic novel. The first film, "An Unexpected Journey," arrives in theaters December 14.

The new video captures Jackson and his crew on location throughout New Zealand. It sheds light on the logistics of location shooting and offers peeks at some of the scenic spots where filming is taking place.

"After 110 days in the studio, we finally make it out into the sunshine. It's weird when you come back to a place you literally thought you'd never see again," Jackson says as he surveys the reconstructed Hobbiton.

Elijah Wood also admires the village, recalling how his first trip there was 11 years ago, when he was 19 years old.

"There are so many feelings of nostalgia and history," he says.

The video also features appearances by "Lord of the Rings" franchise regulars Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis.

"I just wish I could move into one of these Hobbit holes," Jackson says toward the end. "This would be an absolutely idyllic place to live. This is the sort of place I would happily retire to."