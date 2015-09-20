Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer Todd Ewen passed away on Saturday at the age of 49, his former team the St. Louis Blues announced via their official Twitter account.
No cause of death was provided.
Ewen, a native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was known for his toughness and fisticuffs in his 11-year NHL career. He had 1,911 penalty minutes in 518 career regular season games.
He played for the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.
Until last year, Ewen coached at Saint Louis University.
(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
LOS ANGELES Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.