ZURICH Holcim HOLN.VX, the world's second largest cement maker, posted a 25 percent drop in the third-quarter as price hikes failed to completely offset the strong Swiss franc and rising costs.

Faltering economic growth has weighed on the construction industry, with energy-hungry cement makers also grappling with high oil prices and cost inflation in emerging markets such as India.

Net profit after minorities fell 25 percent in the third quarter to 356 million Swiss francs, slightly better than the 344 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Holcim's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.1 percent to 1.074 billion Swiss francs.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)