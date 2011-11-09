Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
ZURICH Holcim HOLN.VX, the world's second largest cement maker, posted a 25 percent drop in the third-quarter as price hikes failed to completely offset the strong Swiss franc and rising costs.
Faltering economic growth has weighed on the construction industry, with energy-hungry cement makers also grappling with high oil prices and cost inflation in emerging markets such as India.
Net profit after minorities fell 25 percent in the third quarter to 356 million Swiss francs, slightly better than the 344 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Holcim's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.1 percent to 1.074 billion Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.