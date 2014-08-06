Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
NEW YORK HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) said on Wednesday the assets of Citgo Petroleum would be "a good fit," if they are for sale, adding that the company always looks at merger and acquisition possibilities.
Michael Jennings, HollyFrontier chief executive officer, made the remarks during a conference call with analysts after releasing second-quarter earnings.
Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday state oil company PDVSA will sell U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good proposal.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.