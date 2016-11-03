HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a dip in costs helped soften the impact of a steep decline in refining margins.

Crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil and refined products - have shrank sharply this year due to a spike in U.S. inventories of refined products.

HollyFrontier's refining margin more than halved to $9.83 per barrel in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Bigger refiners such as Phillips 66 (PSX.N), Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) have also reported a slide in margins in their latest quarters.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier agreed on Monday to buy Suncor Energy Inc's (SU.TO) Petro-Canada lubricants unit, as it attempts to reduce its reliance on the refining business.

HollyFrontier refined 456,740 barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, compared with 474,190 bpd a year earlier.

Total operating costs and expenses fell nearly 17 percent to $2.72 billion.

The net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $74.5 million, or 42 cents per share, from $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

The company's adjusted profit was 38 cents per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.

Sales and other revenue fell 20.6 percent to $2.85 billion, but topped analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion.

