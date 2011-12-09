A body is covered by a blanket after a shooting with police in Hollywood, California December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES A gunman opened fire on cars in the heart of Hollywood on Friday, wounding at least one man before he was shot and killed by police, a Los Angeles police spokesman said.

The suspect began shooting at vehicles passing through the famed Hollywood intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street shortly after 10 a.m., Los Angeles Police officer Cleon Joseph said.

He said the man, identified only as a male Hispanic wearing black pants and a white shirt, was shot by responding officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have one victim who was transported to the hospital," Joseph said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of that victim, a 40-year-old man whose name was not released by authorities.

Police said an investigation into the incident had not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

A series of videos taken from a nearby office tower and posted on Twitter show the man walking in the intersection firing what appears to be a handgun as motorists slam on their brakes and veer out of the way.

Police are then seen arriving on the scene and running in the man's direction and several more shots are fired out of the camera's view.

Witness Oscar Herrera told local KCBS-TV he saw the shooter fire his gun at several cars traveling near or though the intersection.

Herrera told KCBS that when the suspect apparently ran out of bullets he put the gun into his waistband and took out a knife before he was shot by police.

(Editing by Jerry Norton)