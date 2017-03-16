STOCKHOLM, March 16 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Wednesday.

Shipments in the country, a major market for companies such as Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux, were up 3.9 percent in the year through February.