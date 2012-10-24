LONDON Home Retail HOME.L, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, said it plans to reposition its troubled Argos division from a catalogue-led business to a digitally-led offering, as the group posted another slump in profit.

As part of the change the group will likely close at least 75 of Argos' near 750 store estate over the next five years.

The firm said on Wednesday it was targeting 4.5 billion pounds ($7.17 billion) of sales for Argos by 2018 and would invest 100 million pounds a year in the business over the next three years to achieve this.

The plan, which follows a six month strategic review, involves repositioning Argos' channels for a digital future, providing more product choice available to customers faster, developing a customer offer that has universal appeal and operating a leaner and more flexible cost base.

For the six months to September 1 Home Retail, which also owns the Homebase home improvement chain, reported an underlying pretax profit of 18 million pounds, down 37 percent.

That compared to analysts' consensus forecast of 12.2 million pounds, according to a company poll.

Sales fell 1 percent to 2.53 billion pounds.

Many British retailers have been under pressure as consumers are squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures designed to cut record national debt.

The near 750-store Argos business has been particularly hard hit because its mainly low-income customers have suffered most and because it also faces intense competition from supermarket chains, specialists and online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN.O).

Home Retail is paying an interim dividend of 1.0 pence, down from 4.7 pence last time.

($1 = 0.6274 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Kate Holton)