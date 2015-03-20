Carpenter's work on a housing site at Mid-Atlantic Builders ''The Villages of Savannah'' development in Brandywine, Maryland May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. homebuilders are gearing up for a sharp rise in demand this spring as Americans become more confident about keeping their jobs and are encouraged by easing access to credit.

Several homebuilders resorted to bigger discounts to attract buyers during last year's spring selling season, which is to the builders what the holiday shopping season is to retailers.

Lennar Corp (LEN.N), Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) and KB Home (KBH.N), among the top six builders, together reported an average 19 percent increase in orders in the latest quarter, up from 3.3 percent in the same period last year.

That suggests that a drop in housing starts in February had more to do with unusually harsh winter weather than weakness in underlying demand.

Lennar, the No.2 U.S. homebuilder after D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N), said on Thursday it expected single-family housing starts and permits to rebound "shortly".

"An early read from this year's spring selling season suggests that the market is continuing to improve at a very steady pace," Chief Executive Stuart Miller said.

D.R. Horton and PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) have not yet reported quarterly orders.

The market has also been boosted by steps taken by the federal government to ease access to credit - for instance by lowering the premiums on loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration.

"Lenders are, in fact, opening their doors a bit wider," said Stan Humphries, chief economist at real estate website Zillow.com, adding that this would help first-time buyers.

"We're a long way from again letting credit get too loose, but we'll need to remain vigilant not to repeat the mistakes of the recent past," he said.

Mortgage rates remain around historic lows, even after the Federal Reserve scrapped its bond-buying program designed to keep long-term interest rates down.

Any Fed rate increase this year is unlikely impact housing demand, said David Crowe, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, who expects home prices to rise 5-7 percent this year compared with 7.4 percent in 2014.

The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.78 percent last week, according to mortgage insurer Freddie Mac, compared with 4.32 percent in the same period a year earlier.

"An increase in mortgage applications to builders in February over strong January bodes well for new home purchases this year," said Lynn Fisher, vice president of research and economics at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

