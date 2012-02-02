A Pulte Homes flag flutters in the wind in front of a new model home built by Pulte Homes in Novi, Michigan April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

U.S. homebuilders led by PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) posted an increase in new home orders for the December quarter and said they were optimistic about a housing recovery in 2012.

The housing market is healing from a downturn that triggered the 2007-09 recession but a glut of unsold properties and an high unemployment have hindered the recovery.

Some improving housing data in late 2011 had raised hopes the recovery was finding its footing.

But weaker numbers this month, such as a fall in housing starts in December, have underscored how lengthy the healing process will be.

"Data continues to tell the story that home ownership remains a critical part of the American dream. People are still very much interested in buying a home," Pulte Chief Executive Richard Dugar said on a conference call.

Though demand for new homes has been relatively stable, it has been at historically low levels due to anxiety from the sovereign debt crisis and Europe issues, Dugar said.

Earlier this month, D.R. Horton (DHI.N) and Lennar (LEN.N) -- the first and third biggest U.S. homebuilders -- indicated that a recovery was building up in the housing market and reported strong orders.

The S&P homebuilding sub-industry index .GSPHOME has jumped about 85 percent in the last four months on hopes of a recovery, but is still almost 80 percent lower than the levels it was in mid-2005.

STRONG ORDERS

Pulte's Dugar expects new home orders in 2012 to be around 300,000 -- the same level as 2011 -- but said it could prove to be conservative.

New orders the second biggest U.S. homebuilder rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter.

Separately, M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC.N), which posted a narrower quarterly loss, said while new orders rose only 1 percent in the October-December period, they jumped 30 percent in January.

In a regulatory filing, MDC said "it was aggressively pursuing a goal of returning to profitability in 2012, even if overall market conditions do not improve."

MDC shares rose as much as 10 percent to $22.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Beazer Homes USA (BZH.N), one of the top 10 U.S. homebuilders, posted a small net profit compared with a year-ago loss and said orders jumped 36 percent to 724 homes.

Its shares rose 7 percent to $3.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.

M/I Homes Inc's (MHO.N) orders rose 10 percent to 505 homes in the fourth quarter, but it posted a surprise loss, sending its shares down 3 percent.

PULTE MORTGAGE ISSUES

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Pulte's profit missed market expectations as it increased its mortgage put reserve by $40 million.

Mortgage repurchase requests at the company, whose brands include Centex, Pulte Homes and Del Webb, have been rising since July 2011.

The company now expects to receive heightened requests through the end of 2013, a year longer than previously estimated.

Pulte continued to maintain that it could put its mortgage units in bankruptcy to limit the parent company's exposure.

Shares of Pulte fell 4 percent to $7.51.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Unnikrishnan Nair)