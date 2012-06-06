Home Depot Inc (HD.N) on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The largest home improvement chain in the U.S. said it now expects to buy back $4 billion of its shares and that the increase in its share repurchase plan would not have a material impact to earnings per share for 2012.

Home Depot reiterated its full-year outlook for earnings of $2.90 per share on a 4.6 percent rise in revenue.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.92 per share on revenue of $73.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot shares closed at $48.92 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)