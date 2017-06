RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil pipeline firms' discounts rile clients, roil markets

(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text) By Catherine Ngai NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. pipeline operators are selling their underused space at steep discounts to keep crude flowing - angering shippers and distorting an already opaque market for oil trading. Pipeline firms such as Plains All American and TransCanada Corp move about 10 million barrels of crude around the United States every day. For pipeline operators to secure financing to