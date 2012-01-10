LOS ANGELES Police investigating the suspected serial killings of three Orange County homeless men said on Monday they had found the body a fourth transient -- although it was unclear if the man's death was a murder.

The body of the unidentified man was found at mid-morning in Santa Ana, near the truck in which he was apparently living, police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

"We don't know if it's a homicide," Bertagna said, adding that there was blood found in the truck but no visible signs of trauma to the front of the man's body, which was found face up.

"We'll have to wait until the coroner gets here to turn over the body," he said.

Three homeless men were stabbed to death in Orange County in December by an attacker that police have described as a thin man likely between the ages of 18 and 25.

Authorities say they have surveillance video of the killer, who stands 5 foot 9 inches tall or less, from one of the slayings.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by Paul Thomasch)