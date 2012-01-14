California police are holding a suspect in the stabbing death of a homeless man in Anaheim and are investigating possible links to the slayings of three other transients, police said on Saturday.

The suspect, Itzcoatl Ocampo, 23, of Yorba Linda, Calif., was arrested late on Friday and booked on suspicion of murder, Sergeant Bob Dunn of the Anaheim Police Department said. Ocampo is being held without bail.

The dead man was found late on Friday in the parking lot of an Anaheim fast-food restaurant. Witnesses followed Ocampo from the restaurant and led police to him, Dunn said.

The killing followed the stabbing deaths of three other homeless men in north Orange County in late December. Police have believed those murders to be the work of a serial killer.

Asked if there were links between the four killings, Dunn said: "It's definitely a facet of this homicide investigation."

Police will hold a 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) news conference on the case at the Anaheim Police Department, he said.

Local law enforcement agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation formed a task force to investigate the December killings.

The Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs said on Friday it was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; editing by Dan Burns)