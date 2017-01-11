Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Homer City Generation L.P., which owns three coal-fired electric power plants in the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday.
The company, which expects to continue operations during the Chapter 11 process, said the reorganization would eliminate $600 million of its debt.
NRG Energy Services will continue as the operator of Homer City's three plants, which are located near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and have an aggregate net capacity of 1,884 megawatts.
The reorganization plan was supported by about 86 percent of the Homer City's secured noteholders, but is subject to approval from the Delaware bankruptcy court, the company said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Linn Energy LLC said on Tuesday he is prepared to confirm its restructuring plan with slight tweaks, backing the oil-and-gas producer's goal of shedding $5.5 billion in debt and splitting into two companies.