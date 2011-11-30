TOKYO Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Wednesday that it aims to issue an earnings outlook for the financial year to March 2012 when it announces third-quarter results, usually released in late January.

"We won't know (about our full-year outlook) until around the time we have our third-quarter results," Honda Chief Financial Officer Fumihiko Ike told Reuters at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Honda withdrew its full-year guidance when it announced first-half results in October, due to uncertainty over the impact of flooding in Thailand.

Honda has an assembly plant with capacity to produce 240,000 cars a year on an industrial estate that was flooded in central Thailand, affecting 4.7 percent of its global output.

The company had been projecting a 270 billion yen ($3.47 billion) operating profit for the 2011/12 financial year, down from 570 billion yen the previous year.

