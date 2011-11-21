Coca-Cola's quarterly revenue beats on higher North America demand
Coca-Cola Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its sodas in North America, its biggest market.
GUANGZHOU Guangqi Honda Automobile Co Ltd, a Chinese joint venture with Honda Motor Co (7267.T), expects China's passenger vehicle sales to rise 10 percent in 2012, Guangqi Honda President Toshiaki Mikoshiba said on Monday.
Guangqi Honda hoped its sales growth next year would be higher than 10 percent, Mikoshiba told Reuters on the sidelines of an automobile conference in the southern city of Guangzhou.
Honda cut its 2011 car sales target for China by 13 percent to 638,000 cars after Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March disrupted supply chains and forced production cutbacks.
Honda makes cars in China with Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (2238.HK).
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Coca-Cola Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its sodas in North America, its biggest market.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp , derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON U.S. defence firm Lockheed Martin wants to push ahead with plans to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India, but understands President Donald Trump's administration may want to take a "fresh look" at the proposal.