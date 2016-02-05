A Honda dealership sign is shown at a car lot in Carlsbad, California in this November 5, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday said it was recalling about 443,000 vehicles including its Fit compact cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bags manufactured by Takata Corp, as a global recall continues to mount.

Honda, whose vehicles account for roughly half of the 50 million vehicles recalled over the Takata issue since 2008, said it was recalling a total of 13 vehicle models, nearly half of which are Fits.

All recalled vehicles, which also includes the Civic, were produced between 2005-2014.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)