Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo October 30, 2013.

NEW DELHI Honda Motor Co's (7267.T) local unit will recall 11,381 vehicles in India to replace potentially faulty air bags, the company said in a statement on Friday, a day after its Japanese parent said it would recall 5 million vehicles for the same reason.

Honda Cars India Limited said it would replace the driver side air bag inflator of 10,805 Accord sedans made in the years from 2003 to 2007, and passenger side air bag inflator on 2004 models of 575 CR-V sports utility vehicles and one Civic sedan.

The Indian company said no incident relating to this had been reported in the country so far.

