A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen behind journalists after the unveiling event for the company's all-new hybrid sedan ''Grace'' in Tokyo December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Wednesday slightly lifted its full-year revenue forecast after quarterly net profit rose 6.9 percent due to strong vehicle sales in North America.

Honda raised its revenue forecast to 14.6 trillion yen ($120.6 billion), from a previous forecast of 14.5 trillion yen, saying it anticipated a positive impact from a weaker yen.

Net profit, which includes earnings made in China, during the July-September quarter at Japan's third-biggest automaker rose to 127.7 billion yen from 119.5 billion a year earlier. That was lower than an average estimate for 129.12 billion yen drawn from forecasts by 11 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

Operating profit for the second quarter fell 2.5 percent to 164.84 billion yen ($1.36 billion).

From this fiscal year, Honda is reporting results under international accounting standards for the first time.

(This story has been refiled to correct number of analysts polled in third paragraph)

