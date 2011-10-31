Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
TOKYO Honda Motor Co on Monday withdrew its forecast for its annual global car sales amid an indefinite suspension of work at its flooded Thai factory.
It had previously forecast 3.512 million units.
Japan's No.3 automaker also declined to give a dollar/yen assumption for this financial year.
It repeated it did not know when car production could resume in Thailand.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.