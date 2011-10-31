TOKYO Honda Motor Co on Monday withdrew its forecast for its annual global car sales amid an indefinite suspension of work at its flooded Thai factory.

It had previously forecast 3.512 million units.

Japan's No.3 automaker also declined to give a dollar/yen assumption for this financial year.

It repeated it did not know when car production could resume in Thailand.

