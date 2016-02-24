The 2014 Honda Accord plug-in hybrid is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Fassinger

TOKYO Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) on Wednesday said it aimed for new-energy vehicles to account for two-thirds of its line-up by 2030 from around 5 percent now, as increasingly stringent global emissions regulations prompt automakers to make greener cars.

Japan's third-biggest automaker by sales said in its latest strategy update that its petrol-battery hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles (FCV) would collectively outnumber its petrol-only offerings in less than 15 years' time.

Plug-in hybrids - which can also be recharged via household wall sockets - will be "at the core of electrification in the future" for Honda, said Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo.

Honda will release a plug-in hybrid in North America by 2018 that shares the same production platform as its Clarity FCV announced in October, Hachigo said. It will then make plug-in versions of its major models and raise model numbers, he said.

The announcement makes Honda the latest automaker to set dramatic long-term emissions-related targets. In October, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it aimed to cut new vehicles' average carbon dioxide emissions by 90 percent from 2010 levels by 2050.

Behind the push are governments globally rapidly raising emissions standards. But limited infrastructure such as charging stations make some green cars a hard sell, while low oil prices have sparked demand for sport utility vehicles and other petrol-guzzlers.

R&D FOCUS

Honda's new-energy target featured in the automaker's strategy update, the first under Hachigo. The CEO, who assumed the job almost a year ago, has restructured personnel and operations to revitalize research and development (R&D).

On Tuesday, Honda said managing officer Yoshiyuki Matsumoto would direct R&D, moving on from leading automotive operations.

"Our appointment of a new head of the R&D center is intended to position R&D at the center of all product development, and make it responsible for the design and performance of each and every vehicle," Hachigo said on Wednesday.

The strategy update also included a shift to standardized vehicle platforms to increase production flexibility - in line with an industry trend - and a focus on global models such as the Fit compact, Civic and Accord sedans.

"The key to improving sales is our global models ... which are so central to the company's brand. If we develop these models to raise their appeal, it will translate into higher sales," Hachigo said.

Separately, Honda repeated at the strategy update that it did not plan to offer further financial support to long-time supplier Takata Corp (7312.T), whose airbag inflators are at the center of a deepening global recall.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)