SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) has won up to $550 million in additional work under a large umbrella contract to manage the U.S. Air Force Satellite Control Network, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday in its daily digest of arms sales.
The announcement said the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center had exercised a third option under Honeywell's existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, adding up to $550 million in potential work orders for fiscal years 2014 through 2016.
The contract covers system and maintenance engineering, network support integration, on-site and off-site depot level maintenance, and software maintenance of the Air Force Satellite Control Network, the Pentagon said.
LONDON The European Union could be left with no exchange big enough to compete with U.S. rivals and no trading link into Britain if it allows the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse merger to die.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemical project, the companies said on Tuesday, pumping in $7 billion in its biggest downstream investment outside the kingdom.