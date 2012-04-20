Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings forecast for the full year, saying rising demand in the United States and high-growth markets were more than offsetting softness in Europe.

The company said its commercial aerospace segment and its specialty materials businesses, known as UOP, drove up first-quarter earnings, and it forecast increased sales and profit for the second quarter.

UOP, which includes catalysts and absorbents used in refining oil, benefited from strong demand in both refining and petrochemical segments, executives told analysts on a Friday conference call.

Bolstered by its new product development and geographic expansion, Honeywell expects to post higher earnings in 2012 even in an uneven global economy.

"We said were going to assume Europe was in recession for the whole year, and unfortunately, I think we are going to be right," Chief Executive Officer Dave Cote said on the call. "Fortunately, we planned for it."

Honeywell shares rose 3.3 percent to $59.95 in midday trading and were up 10.4 percent year-to-date.

"It's starting to become one of those sleep-at-night stocks where it was once a company that was a little bit accident-prone," said Scott Davis, managing director at Barclays Capital.

"We've seen a consistency of execution, where they can have a business or couple of businesses that are weaker, like turbo and Europe, and it doesn't hurt them that much," he added. "You do see a runway toward continued strong performance."

Current growth is occurring without much of a housing market turnaround, and will be further underpinned once that takes hold, analysts said.

Honeywell's results came the same day that the largest U.S. conglomerate, General Electric (GE.N), reported results that topped forecasts on strong demand for energy equipment and railroad locomotives.

The company, whose products range from cockpit electronics to control systems for large buildings, said earnings had risen to $825 million, or $1.04 per share, from $708 million, or 88 cents a share, a year earlier.

Last month, the Morris Township, New Jersey-based company told analysts that it expected a profit of 96 cents to 98 cents a share.

Sales increased 7 percent to $9.3 billion, above the $9.15 billion that analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honeywell raised its forecast for 2012 earnings from continuing operations to a range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share from $4.25 to $4.50.

The strength of UOP, whose revenue rose 40 percent in the first quarter, "should continue as orders were up over 50 percent," Nomura analyst Shannon O'Callaghan wrote in a note.

The company's profit topped Nomura's estimates, he said. "There's not a lot to pick at."

In a slide presentation before the conference call, the company forecast second-quarter earnings of $1.09 to $1.13 per share from continuing operations, up 9 percent to 13 percent from a year earlier.

It said it expected a 4 percent to 6 percent increase in second-quarter sales, to between $9.4 billion and $9.6 billion.

Honeywell said it now expected full-year sales of $38.0 billion to $38.6 billion, narrowing the range of its forecast of $37.8 billion to $38.9 billion given last month.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by John Wallace, Lisa Von Ahn and M.D. Golan)