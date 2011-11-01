A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/ Eric Miller

Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said it would pay $338 million to buy King's Safetywear Ltd, a maker of protective shoes for workers in factories, mines and other industrial environments.

The deal, disclosed on Tuesday and expected to close early next year, will add a business with about $138 million in annual revenue to Honeywell's lineup of safety equipment for workers, which also includes helmets, gloves and respirators.

Honeywell said the purchase price represents a multiple of about 11.5 times King's estimated 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is buying King from Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners, which manages about $3 billion in equity capital.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)