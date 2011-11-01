Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said it would pay $338 million to buy King's Safetywear Ltd, a maker of protective shoes for workers in factories, mines and other industrial environments.
The deal, disclosed on Tuesday and expected to close early next year, will add a business with about $138 million in annual revenue to Honeywell's lineup of safety equipment for workers, which also includes helmets, gloves and respirators.
Honeywell said the purchase price represents a multiple of about 11.5 times King's estimated 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is buying King from Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners, which manages about $3 billion in equity capital.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.