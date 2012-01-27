Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, but revenue missed forecasts as the strong U.S. dollar reduced the value of overseas sales.

The maker of cockpit electronics, specialty chemicals and control systems for large buildings repeated its 2012 profit forecast, but said growth would moderate in the first half of the year as soft European economies hurt some of its businesses.

The company generates about 29 percent of its sales from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A large pension adjustment pushed net results to a quarterly loss of $307 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $369 million, or 47 cents per share.

Excluding the pension item, Honeywell earned $1.05 a share, 1 cent ahead of the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 8 percent to $9.47 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $9.56 billion.

The sales miss was due to foreign exchange headwinds, said analyst Jeff Sprague, co-founder of Vertical Research Partners.

A number of companies, including others in the manufacturing sector, have been beating profit estimates this quarter, but missing on revenue.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Revenue shortfall graphic link.reuters.com/hec26s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Honeywell's results were largely in line, said analyst Brian Langenberg of Langenberg & Co.

So far, the industrials' earnings season is "pretty solid" with few surprises, he said. Europe's problems are unlikely to hit the United States or emerging markets, he added, but do affect investor sentiment.

"The biggest driver of the good things in the industrial sector remains anything associated with commodities, and that means energy," he said. Lagging markets include anything related to heating and cooling equipment.

At Honeywell, revenue was up 4 percent at $4.05 billion in the automation and building controls segment, its biggest, as acquisitions offset the hit from a stronger dollar. The segment, which is exposed to still-weak U.S. commercial and residential construction, missed several analysts' sales forecasts.

The Morris Township, New Jersey-based company, whose rivals include Invensys ISYS.L, ABB ABBN.VX, and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), affirmed its 2012 outlook for earnings between $4.25 and $4.50 a share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $4.44.

Whether the company reaches the low or the high end of the range depends on global economic growth, the resilience of emerging markets, raw materials inflation and the value of the dollar, it said.

Shares of Honeywell rose 0.1 percent to $57.89 in early trading.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Mark Porter)