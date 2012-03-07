Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) held steady its 2012 sales financial forecast and said first-quarter earnings will be towards the top end of its previously predicted range.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday it now expects per-share profit of 96 cents to 98 cents for the first quarter. It had earlier set a range of 93 to 98 cents, and analysts have expected 98 cents.

The company, which makes products ranging from cockpit electronics to climate-control systems for large buildings, also kept steady its full-year forecast and its 2014 sales forecast, which calls for $41 billion to $45 billion.

The company, based in Morris Township, New Jersey, has said that strong demand for aircraft components would boost its fortunes this year, offsetting declining demand for automation systems used in large commercial buildings.

"Strategy stays consistent," focused on diverse products, businesses and geographies, Chief Executive Officer David Cote said in a Webcast of the company's investor conference.

"I like having a lot of bets in a lot of places, and we're not going to change that," said Cote, who has been at the company for a decade.

Honeywell has projected sales of $37.8 billion to $38.9 billion in 2012 and earnings per share of $4.25 to $4.50. Analysts, on average, look for EPS this year of $4.44 and sales of $38.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cote said "we're in a great position with the portfolio we have today, so we can be very disciplined" about new mergers or purchases. "It's not that there's anything we have to have to grow."

The company's shares were down 12 cents at $57.65 on the New York Stock Exchange in early afternoon trading, up 6 percent so far this year. The S&P 500 .SPX is up 7.6 percent in that time.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler and Scott Malone; Additional reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Gunna Dickson)