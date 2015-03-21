A tentative agreement has been reached in a labor dispute at a Honeywell International Inc uranium conversion plant in Illinois, potentially ending a work stoppage that began last August, federal mediators and the company said on Saturday.

Production and maintenance employees at the Metropolis, Illinois, plant who are members of United Steelworkers Local 7-669 have been locked out since Aug. 2 after a three-year contract expired.

"The company is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new, three-year contract. The union has indicated that its membership will vote on the proposed contract on Wednesday or Thursday," company spokesman Peter Dalpe said.

In a statement, the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) said it asked the parties to return to the bargaining table with federal mediation on Wednesday. "Working under the auspices of FMCS mediators, the union and employer reached a tentative agreement after many hours of intense talks," the statement said.

The mediation service said the tentative agreement is subject to ratification. It provided no details on the agreement.

"At the request of the federal mediator who assisted in the bargaining this week, the company is not commenting on the specific terms of the proposed contract at this time, except to say that we are hopeful the agreement will be ratified,” Dalpe said.

Honeywell's Metropolis plant is the only U.S. facility that converts uranium oxide into uranium hexafluoride, which is then enriched to be used as fuel in nuclear power plants.

"We are extremely pleased that we were able to help the union and employer overcome their differences in these challenging and complex negotiations," Allison Beck, FMCS acting director, said in the statement.

"Representatives from both sides were willing to put in the long hours that were required, and ultimately they were successful in reaching a mutually acceptable agreement," Beck said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft)