LONDON British lawmakers will not be allowed to enter Hong Kong as part of an inquiry into Britain's relations with its former colony and progress towards democracy there, the head of a parliamentary committee said on Sunday.

"I have been informed by the Chinese Embassy that if we attempt to travel to Hong Kong we will be refused entry," foreign affairs select committee chairman Richard Ottaway said in a statement.

"We are a committee of elected Members of Parliament from a democratic nation who wish to scrutinize British diplomatic work in Hong Kong. The Chinese Government are acting in an overtly confrontational manner in refusing us access to do our job."

The committee is looking at Britain's relations with Hong Kong 30 years after it agreed terms for handing the city over to China, and at how those terms are being implemented.

News that the committee cannot visit comes as thousands of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have clashed with police over the way the city's next leaders will be elected in 2017.

The Chinese embassy in London could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ottaway called for an emergency debate in parliament to discuss the matter.

Earlier this year, China asked parliament to shelve the inquiry, saying it would not allow foreign forces to intervene in its internal affairs.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Aidan Martindale)