BEIJING China rebuffed as "useless" on Tuesday complaints from British Prime Minister David Cameron about a ban on a group of British lawmakers visiting Hong Kong, saying the former colonial power would reap what it sowed.

The British parliament held a three-hour emergency debate over the ban on Tuesday, with lawmakers warning it would damage relations between London and Beijing.

The row has escalated since Sunday, when the chairman of parliament's foreign affairs committee said he had been told by Chinese embassy officials that his delegation would be refused entry to Hong Kong to monitor progress toward democracy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing was responsible for Hong Kong's foreign affairs and it alone could decide who to allow in.

"China's opposition to any foreign government, organization or individual interfering in Hong Kong's affairs in any form is resolute," Hua told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about Cameron's comments.

"If certain people in Britain still want to keep on like this, it is not only irrational and useless but like lifting up a rock to drop it on one's foot," she said, using an expression meaning to reap what one has sowed.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under a deal which allowed it to keep its wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy.

But moves by Beijing to control nominations for a 2017 leadership vote have prompted protests. On Monday, thousands of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong forced the temporary closure of government headquarters and clashed with police.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited London in June to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, which had been frosty since 2012 when Cameron met the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader who Beijing says is a dangerous separatist.

The British committee's chairman, Richard Ottaway, said China's talk of meddling was "unsupported by any evidence."

"It is an attack on the men and women of the free world," he told parliament.

"We are China's partners not a distant third party. This will do nothing but damage Anglo-Chinese relations ... We have Chinese delegations here all the time, it shouldn't be a one-way street."

